Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Police ID 2 men…

Police ID 2 men killed in DC shooting that also wounded 2-year-old girl on walk with day care classmates

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

July 19, 2024, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A DC day care owner’s urgent plea after shooting wounded 2-year-old girl

Police have identified two men killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday that also wounded a 2-year-old girl on a walk with her day care class and are offering a $50,000 reward.

In a police news release Friday, the two men were identified as 29-year-old Lamont Street, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, and 50-year-old Jermaine Proctor, of Southeast D.C.

They were killed in a hail of gunfire about 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of 22nd Street and Savannah Street, not far from Suitland Parkway. Multiple armed suspects jumped out of a vehicle at the intersection and started shooting.

In addition to Street and Proctor, another man and the little girl were wounded in the gunfire. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

D.C. police are offering a total $50,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be texted to the department’s tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

The little girl who was wounded in the shooting was one of a group of toddlers from the Cre8tive Korner Early Learning Center on Alabama Avenue out for a morning walk with their teachers to a nearby “tot lot” when the gunfire broke out.

Juanita Barnes, the day care owner, told WTOP the day care will no longer take children on walks as a safety precaution.

The day care center’s young students have been marked by a spate of violence this year. A former student and a current student — both young children — were killed in separate shootings this year that took place away from the school.

Barnes told WTOP day care centers need help from the city to remain open and provide a safe place for working parents to leave their children.

“We desperately need help east of the river — we need resources,” she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

jmoore@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

dc police
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up