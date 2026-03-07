‘Big dog adopters, we need you’: Montgomery Co. shelter reaches ‘critical capacity’

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center is urgently asking residents to adopt or foster dogs after the shelter’s population exceeded its capacity this week.

“Big dog adopters, we need you!” MCASA posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

Officials say the center in Maryland has taken in a surge of dogs in recent days, pushing the total number at the shelter to more than 100. During the past week alone, staff took in 29 dogs, filling every available kennel, according to a news release.

Shelter leaders say the situation has become critical, particularly for larger dogs, which historically take longer to find homes.

“We’ve never put out an urgent list or euthanized solely for space, but with what we’re facing now, that possibility is hanging over our heads,” Maria Anselmo, the shelter’s community relations manager, said in the release.

The shelter said dogs are arriving faster than staff and volunteers can safely place them with adopters or foster families.

Animal service workers say adopting, even temporarily, can help relieve pressure on the overcrowded facility.

“By opening up your heart and home — even just for a while — you’re saving a life,” reads a Facebook post by the shelter. “Give them a second chance at the happiness they deserve, while also freeing up a kennel for another dog in need.”

Although the shelter is closed on Wednesday, residents who are interested in adopting can visit the shelter at the following times:

Monday and Tuesday: noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday and Friday noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

The shelter is located at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood.

If you can’t adopt, the shelter says there are other ways to help, including fostering large dogs, donating pet food, sharing adoption posts on social media or helping reunite lost pets with their owners before they enter the shelter system.

More information about adoption and volunteer opportunities is available at the MCASA website.

