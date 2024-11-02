Buildings near White House prepare for election by boarding up

Extra steps are being taken by local businesses out of an abundance of caution in the case violence breaks out following Election Day next week.

The sounds of saws and drills echoed on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW near the White House on Friday afternoon.

While workers boarded up the front of 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., people walked by the McDonald’s location with their heads turned — looking at the plywood covering the fast food joint.

These extra steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution in case violence breaks out following Election Day next week.

Outside these buildings are men and women selling T-shirts, hats, scarves, commemorative buttons and other novelty items. Tourists from all around the country flock to their tables and food trucks that line 17th Street.

WTOP asked these local entrepreneurs if the boarded-up buildings nearby would cause them to not open next week.

“No, not at all,” said Majed Hakem. The native of Saudi Arabia usually parks his ice cream truck across from the DAR Constitution Hall.

Hakem explained that he would be open and selling ice cream because he is not worried about violence breaking out.

A few spots down was another ice cream truck with an owner who also plans on being open for business next week.

“We are going to be fine,” said Sammy, originally from West Africa. He added that he is not worried at all. “All nice people come here, no trouble.”

Officials with the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District — the 44-square-block neighborhood surrounding the White House, including the areas around the Farragut North and Foggy Bottom Metro stations — said in a statement Friday that local businesses should be “ready with a plan,” but that city officials have “indicated there are no specific credible threats at this time and there is no need to board up.”

“Through education and exercises, we encourage our community to maintain and practice a plan with clear roles, responsibilities, and key decision-points — which will vary across the neighborhood,” the BID added.

