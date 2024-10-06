Man gets 8 years in prison for shooting DC-area minor he was ‘dating’

A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after shooting a D.C.-area teenager that prosecutors said he was "in a romantic relationship" with.

Deangelo Wooten, 27, sent text messages to the teenage girl, who is 10 years younger than he is, according to a news release. from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Police said that Wooten made multiple threats before the shooting. On Jan. 20, 2024, he texted the girl “imma shoot you dead in your face,” police said.

The victim, who was 16 years old at the time, told police that she originally thought he was just trying to get a reaction from her.

The girl met up with Wooten in Southeast D.C. to exchange a pair of shoes. During the meetup at 13th Street and Congress Street SE, Wooten pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to the news release.

The victim was shot in the arm and the bullet “grazed her back,” according to the release. She was treated at a hospital.

Wooten, of no fixed address, plead guilty on July 19 and was sentenced last week.

