‘District Arts Collection’ to bring immersive art, memorabilia experience to redeveloped Capital One Arena

When you visit the newly redesigned Capital One Arena, art will be prominently displayed inside and outside in a living gallery featuring both D.C. sports and artists called the "District Arts Collection."

It will feature works by local artists, pictures from photojournalist Harry Benson, pieces on loan from various D.C.-area institutions, and team memorabilia and historic items from the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and others.

“A big part of the overall development for us was really a giveback to the community,” said Jim Van Stone, president of Business Operations at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

And it’s not a small feat, the arena will have hundreds of different works of art with a District-centric focus.

The memorabilia collection will include the first pieces of the Capitals Authentics Collection, which will feature the original goal structures and nets from Alex Ovechkin’s record-tying and record-breaking 894th and 895th goals.

The District Arts Collection was created in partnership with Sports And The Arts, which specializes in large-scale art collection development and implementation, and will be supported by cllct, MSE’s official cultural history and collectibles partner.

“We may have upward of 400 different art exhibits and art works that are completed throughout the entire project over the next three years,” Van Stone said.

Camille Specca, creative director of Sports And The Arts, said right now is a call to action for artists who want to get involved.

The organization is asking for any artwork that is a painting, sketch or drawing, mixed media, textiles, sculptures, murals, digital art and graphic arts, and photography. Local artists and muralists are invited to submit a short bio and images of their work for consideration.

“The more people that respond to the call, the more opportunity we have to create some really innovative, immersive experiences in the stadium,” Specca said. “We are hoping for sculptors, traditional oil and canvas, acrylic on canvas, mixed media, textile.”

Those selected will be notified and commissioned for original works of art starting this summer.

WTOP’s Kay Perkins contributed to this report.

