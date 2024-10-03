How hardworking immigrants built DC’s oldest El Salvadoran restaurant

El Tamarindo is a landmark in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood, regarded as the oldest Salvadoran restaurant in the city. But Jose Reyes and his family had to build the business from the ground up in 1982.

WTOP celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month this Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, with stories spotlighting the contributions, culture and accomplishments of Hispanic communities across the D.C. region.

When Jose Reyes first launched El Tamarindo in D.C. back in 1982, he didn’t have any experience managing a restaurant, though he had worked several jobs in the local restaurant scene washing dishes, bussing tables and cooking.

He and his family had to build the business from the ground up. Reyes came to the U.S. from El Salvador and didn’t know how to read or write.

“They worked incredibly hard,” said Ana Reyes, Jose’s daughter. “They also had that immigrant mentality of ‘I don’t know how I’m going to make it, but I’m going to make it.'”

Her parents worked 12-hour days, seven days a week.

“They came (to the U.S.) with a purpose to create a better life for themselves and their family,” Reyes said. “There was no other choice but to figure it out.”

Today, El Tamarindo is a landmark in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, regarded as the oldest Salvadoran restaurant in the city.

Beyond serving up tacos, pupusas and margaritas, it has been culturally significant, representing a slice of home for many immigrants.

“It’s a very beautiful relationship that we have with the community,” Reyes said of the restaurant’s impact.

The business has served as a hub for community events, fundraisers and activism — frequently supporting initiatives related to the legal rights of immigrants, among other causes.

It has kept Salvadoran traditions alive for more than 40 years, maintaining its traditional roots while embracing new generations of residents and customers.

“We stay pretty active,” she said. “We’re seen as a place that you can come and knock on our door and we’ll be there for you.”

El Tamarindo may also be considered the local king of pupusas, which are thick corn tortillas stuffed with various fillings, such as pork and cheese.

During the pandemic, the business started hosting virtual pupusa workshops, teaching people how to make them at home. Now, the pupusa classes are taught in person.

“Once everything opened up again, there was still a demand, and we started hosting them here at the restaurant. Now, we’re doing them as corporate events, as team-building workshops,” Reyes said. “We always want to stay engaged with our customers and our community.”

