DC holds first-ever job fair for people with disabilities

Dozens of D.C. businesses and government agencies gathered Wednesday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library for a job fair intended to provide people with disabilities more opportunities. The event was also a chance to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Tamika Smith, who has epilepsy, attended the celebration and explained she got her current job through another D.C. program, an internship that propelled her to her current job at the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent Of Education. She described her job search as a “journey.”

Her goal, she said, was “to find something that I love to do and to help people.”

After her internship, Smith was hired full time at the state superintendent’s office as a customer service representative.

“I get to wake up, come to work around great people with great energy, be able to do what I love, which is to help people!” she said.

Jerry Carroll, who uses crutches to get around, was attending the event looking to break into what he said is his dream job — landscaping.

“Because I love being outside, and I love plants and I love cutting grass,” he said.

When asked what he would tell a prospective employer who might wonder if he could do the job because of his mobility issues, Carroll said, “How about letting me show you I can do it. Just give me a chance.”

The job fair also featured awards for employers who have embraced employees with disabilities.

Christopher Tambaschi, director of operations with the Loudoun Restaurant Group, which operates the King Street Oyster Bar, said there are lots of ways to provide accommodations for workers.

“Oh, 1,000%. Whether that is in an area that is sensory-free for them to be able to roll silverware or polish plates or glassware,” he said.

The King Street Oyster Bar was recognized by the D.C. government for its work to open doors of employment for people with disabilities. Other employers recognized for their work included the law firm Sidney Austin, LLP and the Pendry Hotel at the Wharf.

