Businesses near National Zoo excited to have panda traffic once again

Local businesses are preparing for a surge in visitors after two giant pandas made their long-awaited return to the National Zoo in D.C.'s Woodley Park neighborhood.

Giant pandas are back at the National Zoo for the first time in nearly a year, and their return is more than just a cause for celebration for animal lovers.

“We’re going to see a ton more traffic and people are going to be very excited,” said Yael Krigman, owner of the bakery Baked by Yael, which is across the street from the zoo.

When pandas make their way back into the spotlight, so does the zoo. That leads to an uptick in foot traffic, attracting families, tourists and others who just want to catch a glimpse of the pandas.

The boost at the zoo translates directly to more customers for surrounding businesses.

“People come from all over the world,” Krigman said. “We have some hardcore panda fans.”

Krigman’s business sells panda-themed snacks, including panda cookies and panda cake-pops.

“We rely heavily on zoo traffic, and when the pandas leave, people aren’t quite as excited to go to the zoo,” Krigman said. “Business for us really takes a dive.”

That’s what happened after November of last year when the National Zoo returned its three giant pandas to China.

“We were bummed out but we always had hope that the pandas would return, and we never took down our panda decorations,” said Daniel Kramer, managing partner at Duke’s Counter, a bar and restaurant near the zoo.

Kramer said having pandas back “is exciting, not just for the storefronts across the street from the National Zoo, but the entire region.”

“We were definitely bummed out,” said Krigman. “I don’t think we quite realized there was a possibility that the National Zoo could be without pandas.”

The zoo’s two new giant pandas — Bao Li and Qing Bao — arrived on Tuesday after making the 8,000-mile journey from China, although it will still be a while before the public will be able to see them.

They will be quarantined in the panda house for at least 30 days so they can get used to their new habitat.

According to the zoo, the public debut is set for Jan. 24.

