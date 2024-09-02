Police identify armed man fatally shot by DC officers after McDonald’s crash

Two police officers shot and killed a man at a McDonald's on Marion Barry Avenue Southeast on Sunday.

Police have identified the armed man who was fatally shot by two D.C. police officers outside of a McDonald’s on Marion Barry Avenue Southeast on Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into the McDonald’s. When police arrived, they saw a car crashed into the restaurant, but there was little visible damage.

Officers then found 26-year-old Justin Robinson, of Southeast D.C., unresponsive inside his car, police said.

WTOP news partner 7News confirmed that Robinson worked with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General’s “Cure the Streets” violence interruption program.

WTOP has reached out to the OAG and the program for comment.

Police said a firearm was also seen in the car on Robinson’s lap. Officers already on the scene called for additional backup, according to police.

Some time later, officers said they saw Robinson moving in his car while holding the gun. Officers shouted for him to drop the gun and as they approached, they claim Robinson reached out and grabbed one of the officer’s service weapons, according to a news release.

Two other officers immediately fired at Robinson, striking him.

D.C. Fire and EMS were already on the scene and began performing lifesaving measures until Robinson died from his injuries.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave. D.C. police said body camera footage from the shooting will be released after it has been reviewed.

