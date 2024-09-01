Driver shot dead by DC police after crashing into a McDonald’s, officials say

A man is dead after a pair of D.C. police officers opened fire Sunday morning in Southeast.

The shooting happened on Sept. 1, 2024, at 2529 Good Hope Road, near the intersection of Marion Barry Avenue and Naylor Road,(WTOP/Grace Newton) The shooting happened on Sept. 1, 2024, at 2529 Good Hope Road, near the intersection of Marion Barry Avenue and Naylor Road,(WTOP/Grace Newton) A man is dead after officials say a pair of D.C. police officers opened fire Sunday morning in Southeast.

It happened after the car he was driving crashed into the McDonald’s located at 2529 Good Hope Road, at the intersection of Marion Barry Avenue and Naylor Road, just after 5:30 a.m. D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said the driver was initially unresponsive and responding officers requested backup.

Once the driver eventually began moving, that’s when officers said they noticed a gun in his lap.

Smith said officers warned the man to drop the weapon, but when they approached him they said he reached for one of their guns. That’s when police said officers opened fire.

Lifesaving measures were given, according to Smith. But the man died at the scene.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Chief Pamela A. Smith provides an update on the officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue Southeast. pic.twitter.com/KWzorbiwGC — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 1, 2024

WTOP’s Grace Newton reported from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.