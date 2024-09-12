DC Council member Trayon White stays on ballot after pleading not guilty on federal bribery charges

D.C. Council member Trayon White is facing what he called "serious" charges in federal court, but his name remains on the Ward 8 ballot at the D.C. Board of Elections.

On the same day White made an appearance in federal court related to charges that he agreed to accept bribes in exchange for trying to influence two agencies to extend contracts, he issued a written statement declaring his support to the community he serves is “unwavering.”

“We must not let this deter us,” Fria Moore, White’s campaign manager, said referring to White’s bribery case on Thursday. “Trayon White’s name is on the ballot. We will continue to be in the community, as always.”

If he planned on removing his name from the ballot, White would have had to do that by 5 p.m. Thursday. Instead, White and his campaign team made it clear that he’s continuing to run for reelection.

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13, the week following the Nov. 5 Election Day.

White faces a potential 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him, but there is nothing barring him from continuing his campaign. If he wins reelection to a third term and is found guilty at trial, he would then be disqualified from serving on the city council.

Speaking of White’s efforts to stay in office, Moore told reporters Thursday, “The people are going to need their council member to show up and do the work, and that’s why he’s continuing his run.”

“We’re going to be out there campaigning. We’ll see you out there, Ward 8. Make sure you all get out there and vote! That’s the message, we must vote,” she added.

Along with White, there are four write-in candidates — all Democrats — on the ballot currently: Michael Brown, Olivia Henderson, Khadijah A. Long and June Sherman.

More write-in candidates could be added to the list. According to the D.C. Board of Elections, write-in candidates can file by the seventh day after Election Day, so additional names could be added until Nov. 12.

One Republican challenger, Nate Derenge, is also running for the Ward 8 council seat currently held by White.

There has been a move from some of White’s colleagues on the council — led by D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson — to boot the Ward 8 council member from his chairmanship of the Committee on Recreation, Libraries and Youth Affairs.

