Chef José Andres to open luxury hotel in this DC neighborhood

A mockup of The Bazaar House in Georgetown. (Courtesy Winstanley Architects) D.C. chef and activist José Andrés' restaurant group and real estate firm Thor Equities are partnering to open a new luxury hotel in Georgetown, coming in 2027.

The project will be the first hotel created by the hospitality company and it will be called The Bazaar House by José Andrés. It will have 67 rooms and will feature an events space, a wellness center and a private, members-only penthouse club with views of the Georgetown neighborhood.

The hotel will be located at 3000 M St., in the heart of the neighborhood’s shopping district, and was purchased for over $53 million in 2016, according to The Washington Post.

“Today, I’m so happy to start a new chapter with The Bazaar House in Georgetown, an amazing opportunity to welcome people to my city in an entirely new way,” Andrés said in a statement.

Andrés stepped down as CEO of the culinary group in May but remains the group’s executive chairman.

The chef has more than six restaurants in D.C., and the restaurant group encompasses 40 restaurants. Thor Equities is the developer behind hotels such as the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons.

“We are thrilled to be involved in a project that honors Georgetown’s rich history and also establishes an exciting new destination for the local community and visitors from around the world,” said Joe Sitt, chairman and CEO of Thor Equities Group.

