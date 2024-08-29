National Symphony Orchestra spotlights local music at Labor Day weekend concert in DC

If you'd like to hear live music this Labor Day weekend, you can join the National Symphony Orchestra for a free concert in D.C.

Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez at the U.S. Capitol with the National Symphony Orchestra during the Labor Day concert in 2023.(Courtesy Scott Suchman)

WTOP talked to guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez about the orchestra’s annual Labor Day weekend concert, which is held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

“Bring out blankets (and) hang out with the whole family. There’s music for everyone,” he said. “The finest classical music all the way to fun disco tunes on this show. It’s a little bit of everything that highlights the flexibility that these musicians have.”

The special guest at this year’s concert is Grammy-nominated beatboxer/rapper Christylez Bacon, who is from D.C. and has a special concerto written just for him.

“It’s called ‘Migrations and Rhythm,'” Lopez-Yañez said. “He sort of traces the history of music and rhythm as it has come and migrated to the United States. And we’re going to focus on a section that’s very D.C. oriented, because it’s all about the origins of go-go music, which is one of Christylez’ specialties and areas of expertise.”

The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. You won’t need a ticket, but seating is first come, first served.

“This is the perfect show if you’re looking for a nice evening out with the family,” Lopez-Yañez said. “It’s at one of the most beautiful locations, not only in D.C., but in the country.”

If there’s inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, and you can check the National Symphony Orchestra website for updates.

