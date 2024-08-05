DC graffiti mural meant to promote ‘humanity’ now at the center of legal fight

The Humanity Wall dates back to 1991 and was the first graffiti mural to be painted with permission in D.C. But the latest version of the wall is at the center of a legal battle.

In 1992, artists were given permission to create a first-of-its-kind mural on the side of a building on P Street NW in D.C. Now, the latest version of “The Humanity Wall” is at the center of a legal battle.

The original mural had messages on it like, “Education is Action!” and “Before you’re a color, first you’re human. Teachin’ humanity is what we’re doing,” quoting KRS-One’s “Heal Yourself.”

In 2001, a group of artists, including Robert Gastman of California, painted a new mural there, only keeping the word “humanity” from the original incarnation. The 2001 iteration had a “Wizard of Oz” theme complete with flying monkeys and characters on a yellow brick road.

Earlier this year, a group of artists — including some involved in the original 1992 mural, and some reportedly involved in helping Gastman paint the 2001 mural — came together and painted something brand new.

But, Gastman has now filed a suit against D.C. artist Cory Stowers over the new mural, with a list of names expected to be added to the lawsuit in the future, claiming copyright violation.

In the complaint, which was first picked up by the Court Watch newsletter, Gastman said Stowers and anyone else involved in the commissioning of the new mural never came to him for permission, and that the old mural could have been saved and transferred elsewhere.

The new mural is bright and features children’s toys as D.C. landmarks as it pays homage to the childlike inspiration of local graffiti legend Cool “Disco” Dan and other artists.

When stopped to talk about the mural, several people walking along P Street NW said it pays tribute to the city in a unique way. Memories of the old one, at least from a random, unscientific sampling of people, weren’t very strong.

Nonetheless, it’s the new mural that has prompted a lawsuit in federal court.

Gastman said Stowers and everyone else involved “permanently mutilated” his work for their own financial benefit. Gastman doesn’t own the wall, but claims he has exclusive rights to it under the law.

Lawyers for Gastman did not respond to WTOP. Stowers declined to comment on the record.

In the complaint, Gastman is demanding all the profits the other artists involved in the new mural received, plus whatever losses he’s suffered as the result of a new mural.

