What riders need to know now that Amtrak has taken over DC’s Union Station

Amtrak will gain control of D.C.’s Union Station starting on Monday, and the railroad company said that it’s launching a new program that aims to “revitalize and improve the operations” of the iconic terminal.

This comes after a yearslong lawsuit wherein Amtrak argued in court that eminent domain privileges dictate it should be granted full control of the station.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia gave Amtrak the right to control all of the management and operations of the station. Starting Monday, Amtrak is responsible for everything inside the station itself and the “drive aisles” between the station and Columbus Circle in front of it.

It will not, however, have control over Columbus Circle, which continues to be federal land maintained by the National Park Service.

“Amtrak has the experience and vision to create a safer and more welcoming environment for travelers and other visitors and ensure the vitality and longevity of this iconic building,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement.

Visible changes to the station won’t be apparent for a while, but the transit agency has long brainstormed ideas to make the ticketing and boarding processes smoother for riders.

Proposed improvements include more seating, improved traffic flow for vehicles outside of the station and for riders during the boarding process inside the station’s main concourse to reduce congestion. Further improvements include an informational booth inside the station’s main hall and expanded digital signage around the station.

Riders will, however, likely see some traffic around the station as Amtrak begins the redevelopment process that will repair 19 train tracks inside the station’s tunnel.

Union Station has also been the target of a years-in-the-making redevelopment project, focusing on the revitalization of the station’s retail spaces. The once bustling location for transportation, shopping and dining all in one place took a major hit during the pandemic, when ridership dropped to record-low numbers.

The Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, chaired by CEO Doug Carr, intends to increase ridership with Amtrak by a projected 95% over the next decade.

Amtrak said in a statement that it would launch its revitalization efforts in coordination with the USRC “to improve the overall experience at the station.”

