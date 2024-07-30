Live Radio
Police looking for people they say assaulted officer, vandalized monuments during Israeli PM’s DC visit

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 30, 2024, 3:42 PM

U.S. Park Police are looking for people who they said assaulted an officer and vandalized the area around Union Station during protests last week when the Israeli prime minister was visiting D.C.

Police said some in the crowd set fires, defaced monuments and scuffled with police, according to WTOP reporters who were at the scene.

Park Police posted flyers on social media that include pictures of protesters they’re looking for, including one accused of assault on a police officer and four accused of vandalizing federal property.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo reported from the scene that protesters were defacing monuments and statues near Columbus Circle with red and green paint — colors on the Palestinian flag. Demonstrators were painting messages such as “Free Gaza” and “Hamas is comin” on the monuments.

Anyone who recognizes the people in USPP’s bulletins should contact Park Police’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit via the anonymous tip line at 202-379-4877 or via email.

