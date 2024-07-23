What you need to know about Netanyahu’s DC visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit D.C. to discuss a hostage and cease-fire deal with U.S. officials as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. What to know about Netanyahu’s DC visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit D.C. on Wednesday to address Congress and discuss a hostage and cease-fire deal with U.S. officials as the Israel-Hamas war continues into its ninth month.

Netanyahu’s three-day visit will lead to some changes to everyday traffic routines in downtown D.C. and businesses in the area.

Here’s what you need to know:

Purpose of Netanyahu’s trip

The trip comes as Netanyahu’s popularity has plummeted at home, and the visit — at least originally — was seen as giving him a chance to show himself as a global statesman, welcomed by the lawmakers and leaders of Israel’s closest ally and the world’s only superpower.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday, after Biden returns to Washington from Wilmington, Delaware, where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a security conference in Colorado last week that Biden planned to focus on working out what it will take for the United States, Israel and others to get a hostage-release and cease-fire deal done in the coming weeks.

For his part, Netanyahu pointed to longer-term issues before flying out of Israel Monday. He said he wanted to talk to Biden about continuing the war against Hamas, and confronting other Iran-backed armed groups in the region, as well as freeing hostages.

Road closures

U.S. Capitol Police told WTOP it is prepared for road closures, as demonstrations against the war are expected to occur around government buildings, including the White House.

“For safety reasons, we never provide specific security details, but generally we can say that our plan includes adding more officers — including from several outside agencies — continuing our robust intelligence sharing with our partners, and ensuring that we have enough resources for our teams,” the agency said in a statement.

D.C. police added: “Due to First Amendment activity, the public should plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in the area of the United States Capitol and the downtown corridor.”

WTOP has reached out to the National Park Service for more information on road closures.

Some road closures and parking restrictions that began Sunday are expected to last until Saturday, July 27.

Stay with WTOP at 103.5 FM for traffic updates, on the 8s.

Safety and security

As part of the rigid security for the Israeli leader’s visit, fencing was posted around the hotel along the Potomac River where Netanyahu is staying and uniformed security were screening workers and others at the hotel complex.

Eight-foot-high riot fencing surround the outer grounds of the U.S. Capitol. Shorter metal fencing, concrete barricades and Capitol Police vehicles make up an even bigger perimeter that stretches from the National Mall to the Library of Congress.

The visit will serve as a high-profile test for the Secret Service, which handles protection of visiting foreign leaders, just weeks after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Protests and demonstrations

Multiple protests are planned outside the Capitol, with some condemning the Israeli military campaign overall, and others expressing support for Israel but pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal and bring home hostages.

The largest protest is set for Wednesday morning, with organizers planning to march around the Capitol building demanding Netanyahu’s arrest on war crimes charges. A permit application submitted to the National Park Service estimated at least 5,000 participants.

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., a national mobilization of protesters will take part in “Shut It Down 4 Palestine” and will be organizing against Netanyahu at the Capitol Building.

Smaller protests are planned Tuesday evening and throughout the day Wednesday, including a prayer vigil outside Union Station near the Capitol. Relatives of Israeli hostages are planning a vigil on the National Mall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.