2-year-old girl leaving day care hit by gunfire in DC shooting that also left 2 men dead

Two men are dead and a 2-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for a blue Dodge Charger with heavy tints they believe is linked to the brazen crime.

Officers heard shots ring out at 11:22 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Savannah streets in Southeast, not far from Suitland Parkway. D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said multiple suspects who appeared to be armed with rifles exited a vehicle at the intersection and started shooting, hitting three men who were in the area and killing two of them.

As the shooting was happening, a group that included the 2-year-old girl was exiting a day care for a morning walk when she was struck by gunfire. The girl was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Smith.

No other children were injured.

“This is another example of gun violence that we cannot have in our communities. We are sick and tired of this,” Smith said. “We want to say to our community, we are working hard every single day to ensure that this kind of violence is decreased in our community. My condolences again to the families who were impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

Authorities said they were initially looking for three suspects wearing black clothing who fled the scene in a white Chevy sedan. That vehicle has since been found abandoned, police said.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened:

