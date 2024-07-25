Dressing for the future: DC-area nonprofit asks for donations of professional clothing

Job hunting is stressful enough, but for the participants in a local program aimed at fighting homelessness, not having appropriate clothes for interviews and the first few days at work can be doubly tough.

That’s why Friendship Place’s AimHire program is putting out the call for donations. The nonprofit recently put out messages on D.C.-area neighborhood listservs citing an “urgent need” for work-appropriate clothing.

Chris Rutledge, vice president of external affairs at Friendship Place, told WTOP, “We are always looking for clean, new and very lightly used clothing that people can use to go to interviews,” and wear for the first few days on the job or until they get their first paycheck.

Some of the participants may have housing but can’t afford new, work-appropriate clothing.

“So, we’re trying to keep them from falling into a situation of being unhoused because of unemployment,” Rutledge said.

The type of clothing that Rutledge said is needed most is “professional.” He said to “think about what you would wear to an entry-level or a midlevel job.”

“What you do need are professional-looking shoes and professional looking tops and pants, and jackets in some instances,” he said. Rutledge said the jobs that AimHire helps clients find “run the gamut” from security to chef in a federal cafeteria.

The condition of the clothing Friendship Place is looking for matters, said Rutledge.

“Think about what you would give a friend. You wouldn’t give a friend something that is ripped or stained, you would give something that makes them feel good” when heading into a job interview, said Rutledge.

As to why the urgent call for donations is being made now, Rutledge explained part of that is seasonal. But he also added, “the nonprofit sector as a whole” has seen a dip in donations. A report by Giving USA shows while total giving topped $557 billion, donations did not outpace inflation — it declined by 2.1%.

