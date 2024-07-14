Boat crash on Potomac River injures 1, DC fire officials say

One person sustained a minor injury after a boat crash on the Potomac River in D.C. Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said the department received reports of a collision between a 24-foot private vessel, which was carrying two passengers, and a water taxi, which had 40 people onboard.

The crash happened in the area of the river between the 14th Street Bridge and the George Mason and Rochambeau memorial bridges.

The private boat was damaged and starting to fill with water, according to a social media post from DC Fire. Both passengers were rescued and the boat was towed away.

The water taxi was not damaged, DC Fire said in another social media post.

One person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, DC Fire said.

Both D.C. police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the crash.

A map showing approximately where the crash took place is below.

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report.

