2 additional teens charged in October 2023 murder of 64-year-old DC man

Two more teenagers have been arrested and charged in the October 2023 death of a 64-year-old man in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police said in a Thursday news release that two girls — ages 13 and 15 — have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Reggie Brown. In March, two 13-year-old girls and a 12-year-old girl were also charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Oct. 17, police found Brown unresponsive with blunt force trauma to the head in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 12-year-old charged in Brown’s death was shot and wounded inside her Northwest D.C. home in March.

Police said the girls used their hands and feet to assault Brown.

His death is still under investigation and police ask those with information to call them at 202-727-9099. There will be a reward of up to $25,000.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

