1 dead, 5 injured after 2 DC shootings that may be linked, police say

One man is dead and five more men are injured after two late Wednesday night shootings in D.C., according to police.

Officers responded after hearing the sounds of gunfire around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th and O streets NW, police Chief Pamela Smith said during a press conference.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting in the Shaw neighborhood. The preliminary investigation showed that the men were shot while standing outside the cars they were operating. The suspects were also standing outside a vehicle that they drove away in after the shooting, Smith said.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one man later died. The other man is being treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

A third man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound from the same shooting.

Smith said about an hour earlier, police were called to a separate shooting at the 200 block of 37th Place SE for reports of gunshots.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds; they’re currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim from that shooting walked into a local hospital as well.

Police are looking for a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee in connection with both incidents and are investigating whether the same vehicle was involved in the two shootings.

MPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection 7th and O Streets Northwest. Investigators from our Real Time Crime Center have located images of a suspect vehicle, pictured below.

Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/OWe2KJW0ho — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 25, 2024

Smith extended her condolences to the family members of people affected by the shooting during the late night press conference.

“Both incidents tonight is, again, senseless violence that continues to happen in our community this is completely unacceptable and our detectives will do everything that we can to bring these folks to justice,” Smith said.

