Man accused of stealing $3,800 in merchandise — mostly Red Bull energy drinks — from DC stores

A man has been hit with multiple theft charges after police say he stole over $3,800 of merchandise — mostly Red Bull energy drinks — from CVS stores in Northwest D.C.

The Red Bull did not give him wings. Darryl Lamond Quander, 58, of no fixed address, was located and arrested by D.C. police Monday.

Quander has been charged with 19 counts of second-degree theft for a series of retail thefts from late February through late April of this year at three different CVS locations in Northwest: one at the 1400 block of P Street, another in the 1000 block of 16th Street and a third in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue.

In addition to over $2,000 of Red Bull, Quander has also been charged for theft of Starbucks products, dog food, household goods, body wash, shampoo and other assorted merchandise.

