DC ‘Maserati shooter’ gets more than 30 years behind bars

The Maryland man convicted on a slew of charges connected to a 2021 road rage incident where he got out of his car while in rush-hour traffic in D.C. and fired shots at a woman, children and bystanders has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., 45, was sentenced Monday to 32 years and six months behind bars after he was found guilty of assault and multiple other weapons offenses following a three-week jury trial in January.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on May 19, 2021, near the intersection of Kenilworth and Eastern avenues in Northeast. D.C. police shared video that led to authorities identifying Davis as the shooter.

According to video footage released of the incident, Davis was seen sitting in traffic at that time before he suddenly got out of his Maserati GranTurismo with a handgun and fired seven shots into the car in front of him, which was occupied by a woman and her two children.

The woman was hit in the arm and her 5-year-old was cut by broken glass. Her 11-year-old child was uninjured.

After firing into the car, Davis turned and shot six more times at bystanders, none of which were hurt.

Davis was apprehended by law enforcement in Costa Rica four months after the shooting and extradited back to the U.S.

