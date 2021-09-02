DC ‘Maserati shooter’ suspect arrested in Costa Rica

Thursday, D.C. police confirmed that Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 42, was apprehended by law enforcement in Costa Rica four months after the shooting of a mother, Shadonna Nance, and two of her children.

A Maryland man was arrested in Costa Rica in connection to an alleged road rage assault in D.C. in May.

On Thursday, D.C. police confirmed that Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 42, was apprehended by law enforcement in Costa Rica four months after the shooting of a mother, Shadonna Nance, and two of her children.

The mother was shot but survived, and one of the children had minor cuts after the incident.

The Maserati shooter brazenly opened fire during a road rage incident this past May. Today we’re proud to announce the arrest of 42 year-old Kenneth Miles Davis, Jr., who was apprehended by Costa Rican police and will be extradited back to DC. Release: https://t.co/CnTq9tNNbs pic.twitter.com/tKJxcTgMuH — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 2, 2021

“This individual felt it was necessary to use gun violence to deal with his anger. I am here to tell him that is unacceptable,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference on June 2.

D.C. police alleged that Davis, in an act of road rage, opened the door of his Maserati and shot into the mother’s car. The video footage released by the Metropolitan Police Department in June underscored the disturbing nature of the shooting.

A $10,000 award was offered for his arrest, with a plea from Contee, for the community, to continue providing “tips and information about where these suspects are.”

According to court documents obtained by WTOP, Davis was arrested on Aug. 5, and has since been extradited from Costa Rica to the United States. He was set to be transported by the U.S. marshal from Miami, Florida, on Aug. 12.

WTOP’s Anna Gawel and Mike Murillo contributed to this report.