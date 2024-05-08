Man arrested in fatal dispensary shooting of DC rapper; police release video of possible suspect

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of local rapper Phil Da Phuture during a robbery at a dispensary where the rapper worked, D.C. police said.

On Monday, 21-year-old Trenton Collins was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed.

Police said Collins had entered a Northwest D.C. cannabis dispensary in March and demanded money from the patrons and employees. During the robbery, he fired a shot, fatally striking 41-year-old Philip Prendergast after he had cooperated with Collins. The suspects took the property and money before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Prendergast later died at a hospital.

Police are continuing their search for the second suspect in the robbery and have released surveillance video from the incident:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

