Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested in fatal…

Man arrested in fatal dispensary shooting of DC rapper; police release video of possible suspect

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

May 8, 2024, 7:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of local rapper Phil Da Phuture during a robbery at a Northwest D.C. dispensary where the rapper worked, D.C. police said.

On Monday, 21-year-old Trenton Collins was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed.

Police said Collins had entered a Northwest D.C. cannabis dispensary in March and demanded money from the patrons and employees. During the robbery, he fired a shot, fatally striking 41-year-old Philip Prendergast after he had cooperated with Collins. The suspects took the property and money before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Prendergast later died at a hospital.

Police are continuing their search for the second suspect in the robbery and have released surveillance video from the incident:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up