DC-area rapper fatally shot while working at cannabis dispensary in Northwest DC

A D.C.-area rapper was shot to death Wednesday while working at a cannabis dispensary in D.C. — despite cooperating with the robbers, according to investigators.

D.C. police said Philip Prendergast, 41, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was struck by gunfire while working in the 5100 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest, after two suspects charged into the dispensary brandishing handguns around 3 p.m.

NBC Washington identified the location as Hotbox, near Hamilton Street.

It reported one of the suspects fired their gun, grabbed “property and money,” then fled.

Prendergast, also known as Phil Da Phuture, was shot during the robbery. He died later at a hospital.

Footage of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

