After tenant complaints, DC landlord pays $1 million settlement to improve affordable housing complex

Residents at an affordable housing complex in Northeast, D.C., who had complained about security issues and code violations for years, may see relief soon as the apartment building’s owner has agreed to pay a $1 million settlement with the District to fund improvements.

The owner and manager of Mayfair Mansions, a 410-unit affordable housing complex on Hayes Street NE, will pay over $1 million to improve the health and safety of its residents, according to a news release from D.C.’s Office of the Attorney General.

“Every District of Columbia resident deserves safe and habitable housing first and foremost,” said Argie Weatherington, section chief of the office’s housing and environmental justice section.

After receiving resident complaints, the attorney general’s office initiated an investigation into the building’s issues, which resulted in the settlement.

One of the conditions that residents complained about was the presence of rodents, Weatherington told WTOP.

“As a part of that, they are hiring independent pest contractors,” Weatherington said. “They are going to keep the dumpster areas clean and secure to cut off food sources to those rodents.”

She said half of the money will be used to refund rent to tenants impacted by the poor housing conditions.

“[The OAG] exists for residents of the District of Columbia,” Weatherington said. “To the extent that people are experiencing housing conditions or poor conditions where they live, please feel free to contact our office. This is what we’re here for.”

