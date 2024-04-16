IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings prompting road closures and parking restrictions

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings are back in D.C., running from Sunday, April 14 through Saturday, April 20, resulting in several road closures and temporary parking restrictions across the District.

D.C. police is encouraging motorists to plan alternate routes where necessary and to allow extra transit time for possible delays the closures may cause.

“Vehicles that park in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed,” police said in a news release.

The road closures and parking restrictions are listed below.

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

18th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (south curb only)

G Street from 18th Street to 20th Street, NW (north curb only)

Road Closures

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024:

H Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, NW

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, NW

