For DC’s homeless population, street fair brings health care help — and hope

The American College of Preventive Medicine and local agencies set up a three-hour health care outreach event on the Columbus Circle plaza, which is frequented by people experiencing homelessness.

The plaza outside a train station is an unusual place for a patient to visit a doctor, but dozens of people experiencing homelessness did just that Wednesday afternoon, as they lined up at a health care street fair in Columbus Circle outside D.C.’s Union Station.

“Folks are getting HIV testing, blood pressure checks, glucose checks,” said Dr. Mirza Rahman, president of the American College of Preventive Medicine. “And it’s to then get people into the care that they need at the various community health centers nearby.”

The professional group of board-certified physicians is conducting its annual Leadership in Medicine and Public Health conference in Washington this week and partnered with local agencies to set up the three-hour health care outreach event on the plaza, frequented by people experiencing homelessness.

Besides health screenings, patients were treated for various ailments and referred to specific clinics and facilities where they could get follow-up treatment.

“Unfortunately, there is a tremendous need and it seems to be growing, despite the Affordable Care Act. … We see more and more people being impacted in a negative way, because of a loss of jobs, the downturn in the economy,” Rahman said. “One of the sad, historical accidents is that in America, health care is connected to employment.”

The volunteers who provided the care are from groups accustomed to helping people in the area experiencing homelessness — the h3 Project and Street Health D.C.

“We want to reach people where they’re at, and overcome those barriers of them going into a clinic or a hospital. … Out here, in a familiar environment, with outreach personnel, they’re more inclined to get help,” said Ami Angell, founder and director of the h3 Project, a D.C. nonprofit that provides support to people experiencing homelessness and/or human trafficking.

More than 100 individuals received some form of health care on Wednesday. There were also education tables covering overdose and Narcan training, the Heimlich maneuver and CPR.

“One system doesn’t work for everybody. We have to think about what funding is needed, what resources, so that everybody has access to health (care),” said Dr. Tobie Smith, founder and executive director of Street Health D.C., a nonprofit that provides medical care to people experiencing homelessness.

Besides the health care and educational tables, games including oversized chess sets and cornhole tosses were set up. The fair also provided food for the hungry.

“We made pupusas for them today … slaw and apple sauce, providing people hot, healthy meals,” said Marcus May, executive sous chef at Miriam’s Kitchen, which feeds breakfast and dinners to about 200 people a day, 5 days a week at Western Presbyterian Church.

