Easter eggs roll onto White House lawn — and road closures roll out in downtown DC

Spring and Easter brings the White House Easter Egg roll to D.C. and the traffic closures that come along with it.

About 40,000 people are expected to participate in Monday’s “EGG-ucation”-themed White House Easter Egg Roll. That’s about 10,000 more than last year.

First Lady Jill Biden, a teacher for more than 30 years, is transforming an annual tradition first held in 1878 into an “EGG-ucational” experience. Various stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help children learn about farming, healthier eating, exercise and more, the White House announced Thursday.

They’ll still get to coax hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line, and there will still be lots of road closures all day as families drive through downtown D.C. to attend the egg roll.

WTOP has what you need to know rolling into Monday morning.

D.C. police are reminding drivers that there will be parking restrictions and street closures in place on Monday for the event if you’re in the area.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, 15th Street from Constitution Avenue to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue NW will be closed to vehicle traffic and will be marked “Emergency No Parking.”

The following streets will open to “local traffic only” on Monday from about 6 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

15th Street from H Street to Upper Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

This year’s event will be broken up into nine sessions, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

