10 displaced in Northwest DC fire, officials say

Ten people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to an apartment building on fire on 17th Street Northwest. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Ten people, including three children, were displaced after an apartment fire in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Smoke was coming from a second-floor bedroom of an apartment building in Northwest D.C. when fire crews arrived on the scene. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS Officials haven’t said what caused a fire inside an apartment building on 17th Street in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Courtesy DC Fire and EMS ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Ten people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said it recieved a call for a reported blaze in the 2400 block of 17th Street, Northwest at around 3 p.m.

Smoke was coming from a second-floor bedroom when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Officials evacuated the building and quickly put the fire under control.

Euclid Street and Kalorama Road, which were closed to traffic while first responders fought the fire, reopened to traffic at around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, though there was some damage to the structure. Officials say the seven adults, three children and one dog displaced after the fire are getting help from Red Cross.

Officials haven’t said what caused the fire.

An approximate location of the incident is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.