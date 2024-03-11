What’s stalling the opening of DC’s ‘Real-Time Crime Center’?

In February, D.C. was expected to open its "Real-Time Crime Center," which would offer D.C. police and partner agencies from across the region a place to work together. It's now March and the office's doors remain closed.

In February, D.C. was expected to open its “Real-Time Crime Center,” which would offer D.C. police and partner agencies from across the region a place to work together. It’s now March and the office’s doors remain closed.

“Most of what they were expecting is in, but some critical pieces have to be delivered,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

The creation of the center was announced in December as a space shared by members of nine partner agencies to watch crime trends and respond to criminal activity in real-time.

Amtrak police, Arlington County police, U.S. Capitol Police, Fairfax County police, Metro Transit police, Montgomery County police, Prince George’s County police and the U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division are among the agencies that will work out of the facility.

The center will collect data from CCTV (closed circuit television) cameras, emergency calls and other technology, Bowser said when its creation was first announced.

The mayor didn’t provide specifics on the deliveries the center is waiting on, but did say she expects it to open in the coming weeks.

In a statement, a D.C. police spokesman said, as of mid-February, staff has been selected and received specialized training and has already been at work.

“While we are seeing a positive impact from the center, some of the technology is still being integrated and upgrades to the building’s infrastructure are being made to support the center,” the spokesman said.

“Once the technology is integrated and the building’s infrastructure is updated, the RTCC will be fully functional with our law enforcement partners,” the spokesman said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.