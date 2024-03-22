What’s in store for spring weather in the DC area?

March 19 was technically the first day of spring, but it didn't bring the nicest weather here in the D.C. area. In fact, officials are warning people to get ready for more severe storms.

In fact, officials are warning people to get ready for more severe storms.

Spring may brings flowers and sunshine, but it also bring “damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning, even tornadoes at times,” according to Chris Strong, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service for Baltimore/Washington.

“Certainly, as the atmosphere warms up, becomes hotter, becomes more humid, there’s more fuel for those storms,” Strong told WTOP.

Most of us prepare for severe weather during hurricane season in the later half of the year.

However, MaryAnn Tierney with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said it is also important to prepare for the spring by “assembling a supplies kit, making sure that you have the right items on hand,” like a flashlight, extra batteries, water, and important documents.”

Tierney said there are a lot of different ways weather can pose a hazard during the spring. Springtime’s warmer temperatures can mean the potential for tornadoes and flooding.

“Make sure that you have items in your kits for your pets and for your children as well,” she added.

Tierney said you can protect your home by cleaning out debris from gutters and drains and “to check their insurance policies. Most policies do not include flood insurance. So you should be reviewing your homeowners insurance policy.”

Additionally, store documents like an insurance policy, medical records or passports in a flood-safe place.

Outside the home, protect your car by avoiding areas that have flooded, and turn around instead.

“If you encounter a flooded roadway, you should not drive through it. That is especially unsafe,” she said.

More info is available online. You can get more tips by downloading the FEMA app.

