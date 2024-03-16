Police seek for suspect who drove stolen car, fled scene of fatal Southeast DC crash

D.C. police are seeking to identify a suspect they believe left the scene of a fatal car crash while driving a stolen vehicle in Southeast on Thursday night.

D.C. police are seeking to identify a suspect they believe left the scene of a fatal car crash while driving a stolen vehicle in Southeast on Thursday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., the driver of a stolen Volkswagen Golf was moving northbound at a high speed on Alabama Avenue SE when it entered the intersection with 25th Street SE and hit a Hyundai Accent, according to a news release from police.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai — a man and a woman — were ejected from the car following the crash, police said.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Steven Jermaine Faison Jr., died at the scene, while the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Below is a map showing the area where the crash took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.