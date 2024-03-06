DC road closures announced for Thursday’s State of the Union

As comes the State of the Union address from President Joe Biden, so too come the road closures.

As comes the State of the Union address from President Joe Biden, so too come the road closures for D.C.

Here’s the street shutdown breakdown (pun perhaps intended) from the U.S. Capitol Police for Thursday.

At 6:30 a.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and 3rd Street NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street NW and 3rd Street SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue SW and Independence Avenue SW

At 1:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street

At 3 p.m., the following road will be closed to the public:

First Street between Garfield Circle SW and Peace Circle NW

At 5:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE

First Street between Independence Avenue SW and Washington Avenue SW

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

At 7 p.m., the following roads will be closed to the public:

2nd Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street SW and Washington Avenue SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW

From 6:30 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m., tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol Complex.

Beyond the road closures that can impact how you get around the District, the president’s speech is actually a requirement in the U.S. Constitution. The sitting president must “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

The State of the Union will be played on all major networks, which will be carrying it live. It will also be livestreamed online by the White House and on WTOP.com. The speech starts at 9 p.m.

