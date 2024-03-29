Downtown DC businesses react to the news that the Caps and Wizards are staying

After the announcement on Wednesday that the Washington Wizards and Capitals teams will stay in D.C., many of the nearby businesses are breathing a sigh of relief.

Now, after the announcement on Wednesday that the teams will stay in town, many of those same businesses are breathing a sigh of relief.

“Obviously, we’re happy that they’re staying,” said Katsuya Fukushima, chef and partner at Daikaya restaurant on 6th Street NW and Bantam King restaurant on G Street NW.

Daikaya has served upscale Japanese comfort food and Sapporo style ramen in the Chinatown neighborhood for over 10 years.

He said the games bring in consistent crowds of sports fans looking for a quick bite or drink to his restaurants, though more business comes from concertgoers who dine before or after shows.

One provision of the deal with D.C. will impact Daikaya in a negative way. In a letter to Monumental employees, owner of the teams, Ted Leonsis, said the city agreed to close streeteries along 6th Street.

The $515 million deal calls for nearly 200,000 square feet of newly programmed space throughout the arena and in the Gallery Place building next door.

Daikaya is one of the restaurants that depend on that extra outdoor space.

Fukushima said he hopes the city and Monumental Sports & Entertainment are still open to have a discussion on that topic.

“We want to work with them. They’re our neighbors,” Fukushima said. “We want to play nice with our neighbors, and … we want everyone to be able to do their jobs.”

We are reaching out today. This month @MSE will bring 400K people to the area, great for restaurants, but the outside eatery that went up unannounced makes it very hard for trucks to load and unload in our arena. We will find a mutually agreeable solution so we are all successful https://t.co/ssI1SxpyKH — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) March 29, 2024

At Bonkers’ Chinese Burger on 6th Street, co-owner Jason He said they are happy to hear the news, because as a new business, it was quite frustrating to imagine not having the games’ crowds around and lose out on their new investment.

“Usually, during a game day there is going to be … 20 to 30% more business,” he said.

