1 dead in Northeast DC crash, police say

D.C. police are investigating a fiery vehicle collision on Interstate 295 that killed one person and injured another Friday morning.

Witnesses said events leading to the collision began at around 6:50 a.m. when the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck began speeding northbound along I-295, according to a news release from District police.

A preliminary investigation showed the truck driver was traveling on the right shoulder before attempting to merge back into the travel lane. The truck then “lost control and veered to the left roadway, striking the cement jersey wall,” according to police.

“The truck then climbed the jersey wall, striking a southbound Toyota Camry, before coming to a stop on top of the jersey wall and bursting into flames,” police said.

While the driver of the Toyota Camry wasn’t injured, officials said, the driver of the pickup truck was trapped inside the burning vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. An unidentified passenger in the pickup truck was pulled from the vehicle by a D.C. police officer and taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of another pickup truck — a Dodge Ram 3500 — was unable to avoid the damaged jersey wall and also crashed into the cement barrier. That truck’s driver and three passengers are expected to survive the crash, according to police.

D.C. police have yet to identify the person killed in the crash, pending the notification of surviving family members.

Detectives with D.C. police ask anyone with information to call or text the department.

A map of where the deadly crash happened is below.

