Sweeping anti-crime bill gets preliminary approval from DC Council

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to approve the comprehensive anti-crime bill that would toughen District laws against a range of crimes including carjackings, retail theft, drug dealing and domestic violence.

The vote in favor of the Secure D.C. Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024 was a unanimous 12-0, with Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr. voting “present.”

The bill includes proposals that would allow the D.C. police chief to declare “drug-free zones,” create a new felony offense for “endangerment with a firearm,” and, among other facets, expand the amount of time a juvenile can be held until court hearings.

“I am hopeful and believe that today’s action sends a very clear message that we are turning a safer and more secure direction. It is long past due,” said Council member Brooke Pinto of Ward 2, chair of the D.C. Council Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.

During lengthy debate over various amendments, several council members said it was important that offenders be held accountable, but that it was equally important the city provides mental health services and other resources to discourage crime.

“This legislation is heavily law enforcement … but I’m trying to invoke a balance and make sure we are utilizing not just the Metropolitan Police Department, but also other government agencies, to provide resources in these areas as well,” said Council member Trayon White.

Members said they have heard repeatedly from residents about their growing concern over crime. The city experienced a 39% jump in violent crime last year, including 274 homicides and 959 carjackings — a nearly 50% increase from 2022.

“The fear in our city is real,” At-large Council member Robert White said, adding that a recent check of his cellphone displayed three consecutive texts from friends and associates all involving crime, including a mugging, a deadly carjacking and burglary. “The issues in our city are real.”

The Council approved an amendment to the bill that would prohibit police from collecting DNA samples from individuals who have been arrested before conviction. But the Council also deferred action on several other amendments, including a measure that would block a move to lower the threshold for felony theft from $1,000 to $500.

“On the whole, I believe this is a strong and responsive package to the unacceptable level of violence that we have seen in our city this past year,” Council member Charles Allen said.

The D.C. Secure Act will face a second and final vote in the weeks ahead before being sent to the desk of Mayor Muriel Bowser, who backs the measure. And, like all D.C. laws, the sweeping anti-crime bill will also be reviewed by Congress.

In a post on X, Bowser urged the council to hold the second vote on the bill sometime this month.

“We must work with urgency to implement commonsense legislation that will rebalance our public safety ecosystem & make our communities safer,” she wrote.

