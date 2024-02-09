Man shot after opening fire on DC officers in Southeast

A man was shot Friday night in Southeast after D.C. police say he opened fire on officers.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news briefing that the officers were on “proactive patrol” when they tried to make contact with a man they saw in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Bangor Street SE around 7 p.m.

Smith said the man immediately tried to flee.

“Our officers followed him into an alley. The man pulled out a firearm,” Smith said.

He then fired “multiple shots” at police.

“Our officers returned fire, striking the individual,” Smith said, adding that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Smith noted that there’s been a “significant increase of homicides and shootings in this particular area over the past three years.”

“It’s unfortunate that someone assumes that it is OK to shoot at officers when we’re trying to proactively prevent crime in this particular area,” Smith said.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The case will be reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Below is a map of the area where it happened:

