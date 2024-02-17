Howard University’s student newspaper, The Hilltop, celebrates 100th anniversary

The nation’s oldest Black collegiate newspaper started with a handful of student writers. Today, it boasts about 65 young journalists who are taking several different degree courses.

Howard University’s student newspaper, The Hilltop, turns 100 this year, making it the nation’s oldest Black collegiate newspaper.

The university will spend Black History Month celebrating the milestone.

Famed author, activist and former student Zora Neale Hurston and Eugene King, who later became a renowned anthropologist, cofounded the historic publication.

They envisioned creating a newspaper that was a safe space for students to read and write about life on campus, said Jasper Smith, The Hilltop’s current editor-in-chief.

Over the years, the mission has morphed.

“What’s so beautiful is that since then, it’s become more than just a voice for the students,” Smith said. “It’s become a voice for the community, the DMV and more importantly, a voice for the African diaspora.”

The newspaper started with a handful of student writers. Today, it boasts about 65 young journalists who are taking several different degree courses.

Smith, who graduates in May and plans to intern at the Washington Post this summer, said the staff grew significantly after the pandemic.

“I have had such a phenomenal staff since then,” Smith said. “Many of them stay on The Hilltop and they want to keep coming back. And they bring their friends to apply.”

The Hilltop prints four editions every year. It’s mostly an online publication nowadays, to save money and paper.

Smith said student writers are turning to new ways of storytelling to ensure the longevity of The Hilltop. They have launched a weekly podcast called The Hill Talks, created a newsletter that will be released this spring and are posting more on social media.

“We’ve really been focused on expanding our digital presence,” Smith told WTOP. “We understand that journalism is changing. And students may not always want to sit down and read a full article. So, we have to meet people where they’re at.”

