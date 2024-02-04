Former DC BOE member, Trump official shot during carjacking spree dies

A man who was critically injured during a string of shootings and carjackings that spanned from D.C. to Prince George’s…

A man who was critically injured during a string of shootings and carjackings that spanned from D.C. to Prince George’s County, Maryland, is dead.

Friends and family announced Mike Gill’s death Saturday night.

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband … His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled,” Kristina Gill said in a statement.

“In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance. Thank you for respecting our privacy as we mourn the loss of an incredible man.”

Gill served on D.C.’s Board of Elections as well as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Mike Gill was one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest and open hearted persons on this earth. His life reflects everything that is good and right and true. Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague and cherished friend. He will be sorely missed and long remembered,” former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo said in a statement.

Gill had not previously been publicly identified as one of the victims of the violent rampage, but friends and family spoke out, as WTOP’s Scott Gelman reported.

The January shooting at at 9th and K streets Northwest that eventually claimed Gill’s life was the first in a violent rampage that left another person dead, police said.

Two New Carrollton police officers fatally shot the suspect.

Officers had responded to the Mt. Vernon neighborhood for the report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. Monday, police said. Gill was in a parked vehicle when the suspect got in and shot him.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and left, police said. Gill got out of the vehicle and collapsed on the sidewalk.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

