FAFSA delays impact access to tuition assistance, DC says

The District’s superintendent of education has announced that a tuition assistance grant application for students in the city will be delayed.

The delay stems from the fact that D.C. uses information from a now-delayed Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA for the program.

D.C.’s grant program was expected to open up to applicants at the start of February, but shifted after the department of education launched a new application in December.

“The D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant (DCTAG) application, or the D.C. OneApp, requires information from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine student eligibility for DCTAG,” the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education wrote in an announcement.

Officials said that they would plan to delay availability of the application until March 11, keeping the grant application open until Sept. 6.

College and state deadlines were among those reportedly shifting after a three-month delay in the open date for the 2024-2025 FAFSA application.

The resource, which normally is available in October, didn’t officially become available until December 2023.

