DC police share new details, identify charges for man shot by officer

Kenneth Coleman, 35, was in the 1400 block of Bangor Street at around 6:20 p.m. when the incident took place.

Officers in the District have identified and charged the man shot by police on what the department calls "proactive patrol" Friday in Southeast.

According to a release from the department, officers connected to the District’s homicide reduction partnership approached Coleman. The department did not explicitly say what reason, if any, its officers had for speaking with the man.

After police identified themselves, the department said, Coleman fled into a nearby alley.

“When officers entered the alley, at one point, the individual pulled out a firearm and appeared to discharge at least one round,” D.C. police said in a news release.

D.C. police did not explicitly say any rounds were fired at officers in the release but the department did say Coleman pointed a gun at officers.

“The officers then fired, striking the suspect,” the release states.

Coleman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive the shooting. No officers were injured by gunfire during the incident.

Police chief Pamela Smith previously told reporters that Coleman fired “multiple shots towards [DC] officers” after following him into an alleyway.

“Our officers returned fire, striking the individual,” Smith said.

Coleman has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and three related gun charges. The officer who shot Coleman was placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place, which includes a review of body-worn cameras.

“The officers’ body-worn cameras were activated, and body-worn camera footage will be released pursuant to District of Columbia law,” the department said.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

