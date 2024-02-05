D.C. firefighters battling the blaze in Anacostia on Jan. 18, 2023. (WTOP/John Domen)

The community around the D.C. day care center destroyed in a gas explosion is pitching in to help the owner.

The Agua 301 restaurant in Navy Yard is donating 25% of every check between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, to help Baby Einstein Child Development Center get back on its feet.

Traci Johnson with Compass, a real estate brokerage, helped organize the effort. “As members of the community, as parents, and just as neighbors, we wanted to do something to help,” Johnson said. “We couldn’t just sit by and watch it.”

The explosion occurred in the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE in Anacostia on Thursday, Jan. 18 brought on by a gas leak believed to have been caused by a car crash. When firefighters arrived following 911 calls reporting the gas leak, the day care center was already in the process of evacuating all 16 children and babies.

“We smelled gas, and my first instinct was, ‘let’s get the kids out,’” said Regina Snead, who owns the day care. “I said, ‘Get the kids out!’”

Within 25 minutes of the 911 call, the first explosion rocked the building that houses the day care, knocking out second-floor windows and causing a “flash fire.” Minutes later, a second explosion rocked the convenience store next door to the day care, leveling the store completely.

“We are just very grateful that we believe everyone is safe,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference following the explosions. “I had the opportunity to be briefed by the chief and to get a firsthand look at the at the damage — and I think we’re very lucky today.”

Snead said she is “grateful to have this fundraiser — really appreciative” and is “hoping that everyone will come out in support.”

Those who want to help can also donate to the day care’s GoFundMe page.