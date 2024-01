Two buildings exploded in Southeast D.C. on Thursday morning after a gas leak. D.C. Fire and EMS tells WTOP that both buildings were evacuated before the explosions.

Officials tell WTOP that both buildings on the 1200 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE were evacuated before the explosions took place around 10 a.m., after the gas leak was detected.

One person was injured by flying debris, according to officials.

WTOP reporter John Domen is on the way to the scene.