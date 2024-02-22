Brief barricade in Northwest DC after report of armed robbery suspects holed up in building

A report of two armed robbery suspects holed up inside a building in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood sparked a large police presence and closed some streets Thursday morning.

The incident sparked a large police presence and closed some nearby streets, including part of Georgia Avenue and Florida Avenue. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The incident sparked a large police presence and closed some nearby streets, including part of Georgia Avenue and Florida Avenue. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A report of two armed robbery suspects holed up inside a building in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood sparked a large police response and closed some streets Thursday morning.

It all began unfolding shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday when a D.C. police officer was flagged down for a potential armed robbery in the area of 8th Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest D.C., police said in a post on the social media platform X.

According to police, the bystander reported that two potential suspects ran inside a building in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue — about a block away — and may have been barricaded inside.

The incident led to a large police presence and closed some nearby streets, including part of Georgia Avenue and Florida Avenue.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said its emergency response team found two people inside the building. They were detained and detectives continued investigating.

No one else was found inside the building and no one was reported hurt.

The incident follows last week’s 13-hour standoff, which happened after a man allegedly shot and wounded three D.C. police officers in Southeast D.C. and then barricaded himself inside his home.

Stephen Rattigan, 43, has been charged with assault on a police officer and assault with intent to kill in that case.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.