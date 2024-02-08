After Wizards and Caps announce move, Washington Convention Center is assessing how it uses its space

The Washington Convention Center is taking a close look at how it is using its 2.3 million square feet of space. The goal of this assessment is to bring in more revenue and to lure more people to downtown D.C.

“We have to look at our square footage, making sure that we’re utilizing it to the best of our ability, identifying if there are ancillary spaces that can be converted into other opportunities,” said Angie Gates, president and CEO of Events DC, which oversees the meeting space.

This deep dive into what could be done comes at an important time, when the downtown area stands to lose a lot of foot traffic if Monumental Sports and Entertainment follows through with plans to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Alexandria, Virginia.

According to Gates, this assessment has been in the works and is “routine,” and recently has led to new additions such as two new dining areas which were created not only for convention traffic, but also residents and workers in the downtown area.

One anchor at the recently added “Downtown Dining District” is another location of the iconic D.C. restaurant: Ben’s Chili Bowl.

“When you add in a Ben’s Chili Bowl, everyone wants a half smoke,” Gates said, referencing the restaurant’s signature version of a hot dog.

She also said a previous assessment resulted in the addition of a FedEx Office Print and Ship Center location which was opened in unused space at the convention center.

Assessments typically take about six months to complete.

Conventions continue to be a big part of what they do, with the center seeing more than 700,000 attendees enter its doors last year — that’s up more than 300,000 from 2022. The economic impact of those events, according to the organization, was almost $356 million.

Winning a convention in downtown D.C. comes with its challenges. Just over 2 million square feet may seem like a lot, but Las Vegas’ convention center is a million square feet bigger, and the Orange County Convention Center outside of Orlando, Florida, boasts 7 million.

Gates said winning over organizers of conventions sometimes involves working with neighbors such as the Marriot Marquis hotel with which the Convention Center is connected. Even the Carnegie Library can be used.

“Sometimes, they’re looking at other larger venues, and it gives me an opportunity to highlight venues along all eight wards as well. … [It] could be anywhere from the Wharf up to the Palisades,” she said.

Gates said they are also seeing success with other events, such as the Washington Auto Show which brought in thousands of people in January. Thousands more are expected for the 2024 Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic, which will take place Feb. 17 through Feb. 19.

After the announcement by Monumental Sports, Mayor Muriel Bowser started the Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force which is tasked with looking at possible future uses for the area around Capital One Arena if the two teams leave.

Gates is a member of that task force and said the Convention Center is a key player in bringing people into the downtown region.

“I’m looking at other opportunities where receptions can be held, where seminars can be held, especially when it comes to breakout spaces,” Gates said.

