Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum to open new galleries, IMAX theater spring 2025

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 31, 2024, 2:37 PM

At Home in Space exhibition
The “At Home in Space” exhibition shows human spaceflight and future possibilities. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight gallery
The “Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight” gallery will open in 2025. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall exhibit
The “Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall” exhibit will have the Apollo Lunar Module LM-2. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
Flight and the Arts Center
The Flight and the Arts Center. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
Futures in Space gallery
The “Futures in Space” gallery will go into how advances in space exploration technology and enterprise will impact the future of space. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
How Things Fly exhibit
The “How Things Fly” exhibit is focused on hands-on learning. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
Jay I. Kislak World War II in the Air exhibit
The “Jay I. Kislak World War II in the Air” exhibit shows the wartime revolution in technology in military aviation. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
Modern Military Aviation gallery
The Modern Military Aviation gallery shows developments in aviation technology. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
National Science Foundation Discovering Our Universe exhibit
The “National Science Foundation Discovering Our Universe” exhibit has lenses at center to augment the starry sky and the Bruce Telescope. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
RTX Living in the Space Age exhibit
The “RTX Living in the Space Age” exhibit shows how innovations in space technology changed lives. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation exhibit
The “World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation” exhibit reveals how wartime investments in aviation sped up the pace of development in aircraft design, performance and technology. (Courtesy National Air and Space Museum)
Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is moving into the final stages of multiyear renovations which includes opening up new galleries and an IMAX theater in spring 2025.

Construction began in 2018 and the museum is currently open to the public amid the staged renovations. On Tuesday, the museum revealed new details about the 12 galleries and exhibits that are expected to open by July 2026 — just in time for its 50th anniversary.

The exhibits and galleries included in the final stage of renovations:

The “Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight” and “Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall” galleries are expected to open in the spring of 2025, according to a news release. The Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater and the museum’s entrance on Jefferson Drive are also scheduled to open on that timeline.

The rest of the exhibits and galleries are expected to open by July 2026.

Construction of the museum is expected to be completed next year. Curators said the new exhibits will feature artifacts that the museum hasn’t displayed before.

The museum was closed to the public in March 2022 for massive renovations before reopening in October of that year with eight new exhibits in which visitors needed to reserve free timed-entry passes.

