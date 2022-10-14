Tickets available for reopened Air and Space Museum

The Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum officially reopened Friday.
Visitors can now reserve free timed entry passes to the newly renovated west wing. However, people should move fast to get tickets — the next two weekends are sold out, and the weekdays are filling up too.
There are eight new exhibits on display, such as Destination Moon with artifacts from the Apollo-era to modern day.
“We see this gallery is being incredibly relevant to the conversations we’re having today. But it also celebrates certainly one of the most remarkable events of the 20th century,” Christopher Browne, director of the museum, told WTOP’s podcast, the DMV Download.
“One of the things we show in this gallery are the people,” he added. “We highlight the people who are largely women who literally handstitched these spacesuits that allowed our astronauts to survive.”
The rest of the museum is still under construction and is scheduled to be complete in 2025.
