RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Washington, DC News » Tickets available for reopened…

Tickets available for reopened Air and Space Museum

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 14, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
View inside the nearly finished “Early Flight” exhibition at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC. “Early Flight” will be on view when the museum’s west end reopens on Oct. 14, 2022.

Courtesy National Air and Space Museum
A United States Air Force fighter jet suspended at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

WTOP/John Domen
A United States astronaut suit on display at the Air and Space Museum.

This is a rendering of the Destination Moon gallery at the National Air and Space Museum.
This is a rendering of the Destination Moon gallery at the National Air and Space Museum.

Smithsonian National Air and Spa
The Apollo 11 Command Module, “Columbia,” from the first trip to the moon.

The new Mars-themed cafe in the museum’s basement.

A United States Air Force plane suspended at the museum.

A mural at the museum depicting the first men on the moon.

The Thomas W. Haas “We All Fly” exhibit that celebrates the breadth of general aviation and its impact on society.

(1/9)
This is a rendering of the Destination Moon gallery at the National Air and Space Museum.

The Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum officially reopened Friday.

Visitors can now reserve free timed entry passes to the newly renovated west wing. However, people should move fast to get tickets — the next two weekends are sold out, and the weekdays are filling up too.

There are eight new exhibits on display, such as Destination Moon with artifacts from the Apollo-era to modern day.

“We see this gallery is being incredibly relevant to the conversations we’re having today. But it also celebrates certainly one of the most remarkable events of the 20th century,” Christopher Browne, director of the museum, told WTOP’s podcast, the DMV Download.

“One of the things we show in this gallery are the people,” he added. “We highlight the people who are largely women who literally handstitched these spacesuits that allowed our astronauts to survive.”

The rest of the museum is still under construction and is scheduled to be complete in 2025.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up